CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $247,234.57 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.28. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

