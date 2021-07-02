CPChain Price Down 7% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 7% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $90,071.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00411688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.01290125 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

