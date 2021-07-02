Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

