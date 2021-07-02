Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

