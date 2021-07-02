Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,482. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

