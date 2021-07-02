Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.