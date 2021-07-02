Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises about 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.88. 29,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

