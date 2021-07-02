Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 89,326 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,326 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

