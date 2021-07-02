Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 2.78% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

