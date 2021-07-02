Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 165,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,747. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

