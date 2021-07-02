Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$11.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

