Contrasting Sana Biotechnology (SANA) & Its Rivals

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) is one of 201 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sana Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sana Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sana Biotechnology Competitors 1119 4461 9850 186 2.58

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.86%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A -$285.30 million -1.65 Sana Biotechnology Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.76

Sana Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Sana Biotechnology Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Summary

Sana Biotechnology peers beat Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

