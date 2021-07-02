Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.53 $20.32 million N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.75 $8.94 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86% Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

