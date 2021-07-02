Contrasting Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Century Communities alerts:

This table compares Century Communities and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

86.3% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Century Communities presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Century Communities.

Risk and Volatility

Century Communities has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.72 $206.16 million $6.22 10.79 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Century Communities beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.