Contrasting 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 360 DigiTech and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.22%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 2.84 $535.88 million $3.50 11.08 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.