CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Volume Hits $129,876.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $129,876.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00400683 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,882,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

