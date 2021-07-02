ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $76.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.55.

COP opened at $62.88 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

