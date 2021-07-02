Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.