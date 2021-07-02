Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNCE stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

