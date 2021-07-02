Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $290.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $359.23 or 0.01069318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,160 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

