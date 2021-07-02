COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Raised to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.