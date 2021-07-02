COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Raised to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
