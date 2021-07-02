Comparing Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.69 $112.20 million $2.24 10.74 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tupperware Brands and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Tupperware Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands 9.06% -70.84% 12.96% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Latham Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

