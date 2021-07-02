Comparing Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.25 -$33.07 million $0.40 26.40 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.78% -5.13% -3.14% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Matrix Service and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Matrix Service beats Alberton Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

