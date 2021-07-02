Comparing Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 215.53 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -4.65 Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.56 -$620,000.00 $0.48 110.27

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

