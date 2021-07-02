Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SID stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 2,962,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,169. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

