Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 162.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,679 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

