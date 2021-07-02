Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PFMT opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,633,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,713,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,115 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

