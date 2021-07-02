Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COHU. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

COHU opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

