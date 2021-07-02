Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

