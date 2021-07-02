Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE FOF opened at $14.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.