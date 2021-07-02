Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

