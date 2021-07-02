Cogeco Communications Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

CCA opened at C$121.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

