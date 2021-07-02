Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 8,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

