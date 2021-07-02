CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

