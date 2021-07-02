Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) Head to Head Review

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and MetaStat (OTCMKTS:MTST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

This table compares Clovis Oncology and MetaStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -210.08% N/A -51.46% MetaStat N/A N/A N/A

47.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MetaStat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and MetaStat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.69 -$369.21 million ($3.92) -1.48 MetaStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MetaStat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaStat has a beta of -5.56, suggesting that its share price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clovis Oncology and MetaStat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00 MetaStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than MetaStat.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats MetaStat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About MetaStat

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company's therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.