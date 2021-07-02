Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $194,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBLI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

