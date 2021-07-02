Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

