Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $574.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

