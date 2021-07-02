Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.57 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.76 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

