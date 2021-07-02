Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,751 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lyft by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.