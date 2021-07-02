Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y opened at $677.71 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $467.55 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $695.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

