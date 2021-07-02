Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $533.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

