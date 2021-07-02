Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

