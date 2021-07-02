City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.51. City has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that City will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

