Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space. Strategic collaborations with the likes of Microsoft also bode well. Nonetheless, Citrix is hit hard by decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,410 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,085,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

