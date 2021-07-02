Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Head to Head Survey

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 6 15 0 2.64

Citigroup has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83% Citigroup 20.27% 9.55% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.94 $19.49 million N/A N/A Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.65 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.55

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

