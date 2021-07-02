Citigroup Inc. Purchases 30,328 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PDC Energy by 82.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

