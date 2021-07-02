Citigroup Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Quidel by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

