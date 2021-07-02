Citigroup Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.