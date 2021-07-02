Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,904 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $79,072,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,919,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

Capri stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

