Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,111 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,558,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of MAN opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

